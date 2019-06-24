The Madison Police Department arrested three women for a loud disturbance that led to an officer getting punched in the face late Wednesday night

According to an MPD report, officers responded to the disturbance at the top of State Street to attempt to separate those involved.

A number of the women got into a physical altercation with police, the incident report said. One officer was punched in the face, and another had been spat at.

Shacole G. Burks, 36, was arrested for battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting/obstructing, disorderly conduct, and cited for open intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lacreesha E. Anderson, 27, was arrested for discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, and resisting/obstructing.

Nicole L. Ashford, 24, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.