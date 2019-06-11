Late Wednesday night, surveillance cameras off of State St. helped Madison police detectives identify a suspect in a reported assault and robbery.

According to the incident report, the victim, a 39-year-old woman from Chicago, suffered severe facial injuries. The suspect stole her cash and cell phone.

Man who attacked UW student on Langdon Street pleads guiltyThe man charged with attacking a University of Wisconsin student on Langdon St. in February pled guilty to three felonies Read…

The victim met the suspect, a man, downtown, according to the incident report. After socializing with him and coming with him into an alley, he robbed and assaulted her.

MPD said the suspect is being held in the Dane County Jail after being arrested for another criminal offense.

According to MPD, the case detective plans to refer charges to a district attorney shortly.