The Madison Police Department responded to several incidents downtown this weekend, from a weapons violation to a sexual assault.

At 1:12 a.m. Sunday morning, several people arrived at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a caller reported being shot at, at West Gorham St. and North Broom St., according to an MPD incident report. While MPD isn’t sure anybody sustained gunshot wounds, one building appeared to have been struck with a round of fire.

According to the incident report, the two groups of people involved likely knew each other.

According to Chief Mike Koval’s blog, at 10:28 p.m. Saturday night, a 22-year-old white female and a 24-year-old Middle Eastern male were walking out of Wando’s when a 27-year-old Hispanic man allegedly grabbed the female’s buttocks.

The male tried to tell the suspect to apologize but then sustained injuries as the suspect and several other unknown men assaulted him, the blog said.

The male victim went to the hospital for his injuries, while MPD arrested the suspect and brought him to jail, according to the blog. He received charges of 4th-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and battery.

At 11:59 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old African American man punched a 23-year-old African American man in the face outside Whiskey Jack’s Saloon, according to the blog. An MPD officer on patrol observed the incident and arrested the suspect, though the suspect resisted. MPD charged him with battery and resisting arrest.