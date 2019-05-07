The University of Wisconsin named Christina Olstad, a school administrator with over 20 years of experience, the new dean of students Tuesday.

The search committee to find the new dean, which began in December 2018, was chaired by School of Human Ecology Associate Dean Lauren Papp and Associated Students of Madison Chair Billy Welsh, according to a press release.

Currently, Olstad is the interim assistant vice president for student affairs, housing and residence life at Towson University in Maryland.

“I’m passionate about the Wisconsin Experience and ensuring that all students have the tools and resources they need to succeed,” Olstad said in the press release. “After growing up and attending college in Minnesota, I’m thrilled to get to become a Badger.”

At UW, Olstad will oversee the Dean of Students Office, the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards, the Center for the First-Year Experience, and Associated Students of Madison staff and programs, according to the press release. She will report to Lori Reesor, the vice chancellor for student affairs.

In the press release, Reesor said she is excited for Olstad to come to UW.

“Her passion for students, equity and inclusion, and the Wisconsin Experience will be great assets to the university,” Reesor said in the press release.