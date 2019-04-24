The Associated Students of Madison swore in the 26th session and held leadership elections Wednesday night.

The council opened its first meeting of the new session by recognizing that the University of Wisconsin sits on sacred Ho-Chunk land.

They then moved to open forum where 34 people signed up to speak either for themselves as candidates running for a leadership position or as an endorsement for those candidates.

The 45-minute session was extended for an extra 45 minutes and then was extended once more for an additional 12 minutes.

Elections were then held for student council leadership positions. The following representatives were elected:

Student Council Leadership

Chair: Laura Downer

Vice Chair: Morgan Grunow

Secretary: Anthony Allison

Committee Chairs

Nominations Board Chair: James Menden

Shared Governance Committee Chair: Amol Goyal

Shared Governance Campaign Director: Selma Fairach

Equity and Inclusion Committee Chair: Adrian Lampron

Legislative Affairs Committee Chair: Katie Malloy

Press Office Director: Matthew Mitnik

Outreach Director: Aerin Leigh Lammers

ASM voted to hold their meetings bi-weekly on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Their next meeting will be held Sunday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. to elect the remaining leadership positions.