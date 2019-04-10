Wisconsin Chief Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer has conceded the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court to Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn, deciding against a recount eight days after the election showed her opponent was ahead by 6,000 votes.

As potential recount looms over election, Brian Hagedorn declares victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court raceWisconsin Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn has already declared victory Wednesday despite the tight race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. According Read…

Neubauer was backed by liberals while Hagedorn had conservative support. With Neubauer’s concession, the conservative majority on the court will increase from 4-3 to 5-2 when Hagedorn takes the seat in August.

A total of 1.2 million votes were cast in last week’s election, and Hagedorn edged out a win with a 0.49 percent margin. Hagedorn declared victory in the race, but Neubauer didn’t concede as she considered seeking a recount.

The Neubauer campaign would have had to pay for the recount, and they started soliciting donations and volunteers “to make sure every vote counts,” according to a video on social media. The video said Hagedorn’s campaign was beneficiaries of “an unprecedented deluge of last-minute, outside dark money spending.”

What you need to know for Tuesday’s electionsOn April 2, spring election will be held across the state of Wisconsin. Positions which will appear on the ballot Read…

In a statement, Neubauer said a late burst of outside money against her was the difference-maker in the race, crediting her loss to more than $1 million spent in advertising on behalf of Hagedorn in the last days of the campaign, WSAW reported. The ads were paid for by an arm of the Republican State Leadership Committee and invoked President Donald Trump to praise Hagedorn. But Neubauer also benefited from more than $1 million in outside spending.

“I called Judge Hagedorn today and wished him the best in his tenure on the state’s highest court,” Judge Neubauer said in a statement Wednesday. “Judge Hagedorn said that he was running to get partisan influences out of our courts, and I hope he lives up to his promise.”