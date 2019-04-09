The University of Wisconsin System has committed to implementing a consultation policy with the Native American nations of Wisconsin to increase Native American student enrollment and graduation rates at UW institutions, according to a recent press release.

The tribal consultation policy would establish direct partnerships with Native nations to collaborate and “promote open and transparent communication,” according to the press release. UW System President Ray Cross said the institutions are trying to improve Native students’ educational experiences.

“With most Native students being dual citizens of both Wisconsin and their Native nations, the UW System has an obligation to build and strengthen our partnership,” Cross said in the press release.

The policy would serve all 12 of Wisconsin’s Native nations at each of the 13 campuses.

This policy has been created to mimic the tribal consultation policy implemented in Arizona’s public institutions in 2016 and is the second known policy established statewide by a university.