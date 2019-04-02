A burglary occurred at Sellery Hall Friday evening and the University of Wisconsin Police Department is actively investigating this case.

The burglary was reported to UWPD Monday, according to a UW-Madison Crime Warning email.

According to the email, the same suspect may have entered additional residence hall rooms, but it is currently unclear if items or valuables were taken from those rooms.

While nothing is failsafe, UWPD said to take precautions to protect yourself from similar crimes by securing belongings, locking valuables away and being aware of suspicious activity such as a person trying to open various doors.

UWPD asked for information to be reported at their dispatch center at (608) 264-2677, and if you witness a burglary in progress, call 911 immediately.