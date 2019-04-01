A residential burglary was reported around 9:00 am Saturday at an apartment on the 1300 block of W. Dayton Street after the five tenants woke up to find that three of their laptop computers and other items had been stolen.

According to the MPD incident report, the burglar entered the residence through a sliding-glass door with the five women, all 20-years-old, sleeping inside the apartment at the time of the crime, though no one woke up when it happened.

There have been similar burglaries in the area in the past couple of years with thieves entering through sliding-glass doors, according to the incident report.