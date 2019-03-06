In an election that saw a voter turnout of just seven percent of the University of Wisconsin student body, the Associated Students of Madison reported the winners of the 2019 spring elections Wednesday.
Voter turnout had increased a tick from last year’s turnout of six percent, with a total of 2,765 completed ballots. These numbers are considerably lower than the 2010 and 2014 elections, whose key referendum votes brought aberrant turnouts of 34.5 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively.
The new representatives, listed below, will be sworn into office April 24.
College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Representatives:
- Anthony Allison
- Nathan Miller
School of Business Representatives:
- Yogev Ben-Yitschak
- Jordan Pasbrig
School of Education Representative:
- Paulina Eguino
College of Engineering Representatives:
- Jack Grahek
- James Menden
- Logan Knochenmus
Graduate School Representatives:
- Vincent Ogoti
- Christopher Bosma
- Mason Johnson
- Benjamin Judge
- Bailey Green
- Keishla Rivera Dones
- Adria Brooks
School of Human Ecology Representatives:
- Julia Warheit
College of Letters and Science Representatives:
- Laura Downer
- Mike Kowalski
- Morgan Grunow
- Yash Himmatramka
- Anna Barry
- Jessica R. Matson
- Nicholas Santas
- Jared Lang
- Emma Axelrod
- Jack Victor Halama
- Saketram Durbha
- Richard (Zhaoming) Shi
School of Nursing & School of Pharmacy Representatives:
- Katie Kalvelage
Professional Representatives:
- Dylan Resch
- Steven Beckham
Special Students Representative:
- Michael Dennison
Student Services Finance Committee Representatives:
- Mason Johnson
- Will Klos
- Landon Tselepis
- Richard (Zhaoming) Shi