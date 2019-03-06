In an election that saw a voter turnout of just seven percent of the University of Wisconsin student body, the Associated Students of Madison reported the winners of the 2019 spring elections Wednesday.

Voter turnout had increased a tick from last year’s turnout of six percent, with a total of 2,765 completed ballots. These numbers are considerably lower than the 2010 and 2014 elections, whose key referendum votes brought aberrant turnouts of 34.5 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively.

The new representatives, listed below, will be sworn into office April 24.

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Representatives:

Anthony Allison

Nathan Miller

School of Business Representatives:

Yogev Ben-Yitschak

Jordan Pasbrig

School of Education Representative:

Paulina Eguino

College of Engineering Representatives:

Jack Grahek

James Menden

Logan Knochenmus

Graduate School Representatives:

Vincent Ogoti

Christopher Bosma

Mason Johnson

Benjamin Judge

Bailey Green

Keishla Rivera Dones

Adria Brooks

School of Human Ecology Representatives:

Julia Warheit

College of Letters and Science Representatives:

Laura Downer

Mike Kowalski

Morgan Grunow

Yash Himmatramka

Anna Barry

Jessica R. Matson

Nicholas Santas

Jared Lang

Emma Axelrod

Jack Victor Halama

Saketram Durbha

Richard (Zhaoming) Shi

School of Nursing & School of Pharmacy Representatives:

Katie Kalvelage

Professional Representatives:

Dylan Resch

Steven Beckham

Special Students Representative:

Michael Dennison

Student Services Finance Committee Representatives: