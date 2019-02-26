Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive decision to withdraw Wisconsin troops from the U.S. and Mexico border Monday.

Since taking office in January, Evers has contested President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in order to gain funding for the wall between the U.S. and Mexico, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

There is a lack of evidence to support the president’s contention that there is a national security crisis at the southwestern border, Evers told the Journal Sentinel.

Evers’ order has met backlash from Republican politicians like Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Johnson said that national security apparently is not a top priority Evers.

“Securing our borders is a top priority of our nation, and I’m proud of Wisconsin’s National Guard for playing a valued role. It’s unfortunate Governor Evers doesn’t agree,” Johnson said in a statement, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, said otherwise of Evers’ executive decision.

“I couldn’t agree more [with Evers’ decision],” Sargent said. “It is clear that there is not a direct threat to our country or state.”

Evers does not support Wisconsin troops being at the U.S southern border because there is no “clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation,” Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sargent supports Evers’ stance that Wisconsin troops should come home.

“The brave soldiers belong here with their family,” Sargent said.