A man accused of attacking and dragging a University of Wisconsin student toward Lake Mendota was charged with five felonies Wednesday.

Jerome Winslow, 22, was charged with two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, false imprisonment and attempted second degree sexual assault/use of force, according to NBC15. A judge set Winslow’s cash bond at $50,000.

Winslow allegedly attacked a 19-year-old female UW student and dragged her toward Lake Mendota Feb. 3. The victim suffered significant facial injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Winslow was arrested Feb. 7 after city-wide cameras helped identify the suspect, according to the Madison Police Department.

Winslow’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 26.