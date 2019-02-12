Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Statesider apartments Monday evening.

According to an MPD incident report, the victim, an 18-year-old student, contacted security after his backpack was stolen from a common area. The backpack contained electronics.

Security said there were four or five suspects, all around 14 to 16 years old and around 5’6″. They were also described as wearing red or black hoodies.

MPD is currently reviewing the security footage from the building in an attempt to identify the intruders who are still at large.