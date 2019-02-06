NFL star and former University of Wisconsin defensive lineman J.J. Watt will return to Camp Randall as the commencement speaker for this years’ graduating class.

Watt transferred to UW as a walk-on, “gambling” on himself despite naysayers saying he wasn’t good enough. His gamble soon paid off, becoming a second-team All-American and the NFL’s No. 11 overall draft pick in 2011.

As a player for for the Houston Texans, he quickly became one of the best defensive players in the league and racked up numerous awards, including three Associated Press NFL Pensive Player of the Year awards and five First-team All-Pro selections.

His most recent accolades have resulted from what he’s done off the field, however.

Following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey, Watt initially set out to raise $200,000 to help repair Houston. In a just few months, donations to the Justin J. Watt Foundation had exceeded all expectations, raising $37 million.

His philanthropic efforts nabbed him a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which honors players for their work on and off the field.

The spring commencement will be held at Camp Randall on May 11.