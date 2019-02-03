A witness at Langdon and N. Carroll St. reported observing a man dragging a woman towards the lake early Sunday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the 19-year-old woman had several facial injuries. Following the incident, she was transported to the hospital. Police doubt she had any connection to her attacker.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans, and dark shoes. Several police officers are continuing to investigate the Langdon Street area.