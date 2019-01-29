At approximately 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, a WiscAlert went out about an armed robbery that took place at Pizza Hut on South Park Street.

According to the alert, the suspect was last seen in the University of Wisconsin Arboretum.

Police described the suspect as a 20-year-old white male with curly hair, wearing “a black pea coat, blue jeans [and a] black face mask.” He was also carrying a revolver.

At 12:30 p.m., a third WiscAlert warned students that UW Police Department and Madison Police Department still hadn’t located the suspect.

Until the investigation finished, police advised students and staff to continue to avoid the area.