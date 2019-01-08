Giordano’s, a popular pizza restaurant specializing in deep-dish and stuffed pizzas, will open two restaurants in Wisconsin, including one in Madison.

Founded in Chicago in 1974, the chain has locations across the Midwest but none in Wisconsin.

Madison’s location will be joined by a location in Kenosha, according to the company’s website.

The page does not detail when the restaurants will open.

