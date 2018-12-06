The University of Wisconsin Police Department made an arrest connected to a string of thefts on campus.

According to an incident report, UWPD received more than a dozen reports of theft at the Shell since the beginning of the fall semester. Many of the cases reported suspects gaining access to the Shell by asking a random student to “sponsor” them as they were entering the building. Upon entry, the suspects would steal things such as cash, cell phones, laptops and other valuables.

Samuel F. Spencer, 21, was located and arrested by UWPD Tuesday. Spencer faces several charges, including theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with security devices.

Spencer, who has no affiliation with UW, is believed to be a known suspect in other theft cases both in the city of Madison and across Dane County.