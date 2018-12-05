Madison Police Department responded to an incident on the Southwest Commuter Path near N. Orchard Street early Tuesday evening.

The victim, a 19-year-old female, was traveling on the path and had to stop suddenly after a man wielding a bow and arrow cut her off, according to the report.

The suspect was described as a pale white male, dressed in all black and between 20-24 years old.

According to the victim, he pointed his weapon at her and pulled the string back before she screamed and pedaled away.

Officers who responded to the scene could not find an archer or any reports of one being spotted in the area.

Surveillance footage near the path did not reveal any useful information.