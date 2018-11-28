Poet, activist and performer Jamie Dawson was announced Wednesday as the Winter Commencement student speaker.

Dawson, a senior who majored in Afro-American studies and psychology, was selected by the senior class officers to give the commencement speech at the Kohl Center.

“While hearing more about Jamie and her experiences at UW–Madison, we knew she was someone who reflected what the Wisconsin Idea stands for,” senior class president Ronald Steinhoff said in a UW news release.

Originally from Tampa, FL, Dawson arrived on campus as part of the 9th cohort of the First Wave Scholarship Program, a four-year scholarship that supports a blend of the students’ artistic talents, academic goals, professional development and activism.

Since high school, she has competed in national poetry festivals and participated in a youth arts poetry collective.

When Dawson gives her speech in front of hundreds of students, her history as a performer and writer will be evident, she said.

“I will be very intentional,” Dawson said. “This will not be a squandered moment.”

Dawson will be joined by former MLB commissioner and Milwaukee Brewers founder Allan “Bud” Selig, who will be the commencement speaker.