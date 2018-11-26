The Student Services Finance Committee voted to approve funding for the Wisconsin Black Student Union Monday evening.

In a vote of 8-0-3, SSFC approved WBSU for $52,993 for fiscal year 2020, a $250 increase from their proposed budget of $52,743.

Additionally, Promoting Awareness, Victim Empowerment (PAVE) presented their budget plan for the fiscal year 2020. They requested a budget decrease of $3,303 from the previous year because of the elimination of Wisconsin Welcome Week, typically scheduled at the start of the semester.

PAVE’s Peer Education Coordinator Quinn Krantz said the organization used to collaborate with University Housing to educate first-year students on gender-based violence during Wisconsin Welcome Week.

“We decided to eliminate this line because we often ended up only making a financial contribution to the event, and being unable to make any other sort of collaborative efforts simply because our staff are students. They don’t arrive to campus until after Welcome Week happens,” Krantz said.

The Student Activity Center Governing Board also gave their budget presentation at the meeting.

The biggest change to their budget was a decrease in project improvements, like new carpeting and repainting in the SAC. The group feels as though they have completed most of these small projects.

SSFC will make the budget decisions for PAVE and SACGB on Thursday.