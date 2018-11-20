Madison police arrested three of four car theft suspects Tuesday morning on Regent Street.

After receiving information from Waunakee Police that a stolen white Mercedes Benz could be traveling in Madison, the car was spotted at a local McDonald’s, according to an incident report.

Two of the suspects were 14 years old, the other was a 17-year-old male, according to MPD.

Multiple squad cars and officers converged on the Mercedes Benz as two of its occupants ran away. Officers tracked down one and took the two other teens into custody, according to the incident report.

The two arrested teens are connected to a group of young people who have been committing a series of crimes in the area recently — including car thefts, according to MPD.

This case will be investigated further by the Waunakee Police Department.