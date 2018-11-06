The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday night on Regent Street.

The suspect walked into Regent Street Liquor armed with a handgun, according to an MPD incident report. After demanding money from the clerk, the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to MPD, the suspect forced two employees into a back room where he told them to wait five minutes before calling the police.

Police arrived at the scene and attempted a K-9 track but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

According to MPD, the suspect is described as an African American male, standing at around 5’7″ and medium build.

MPD is currently investigating the robbery.