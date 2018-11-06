This post will be updated periodically throughout election night. Results shown here may not reflect real-time numbers.

Millions throughout the country voted Tuesday in the midterm elections. In Wisconsin, polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight.

On this year’s ballot is the governorship, one U.S. Senate seat, all U.S. House seats, the entire state Assembly and half of the state Senate, along with several other statewide and local offices.

Below are live results of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races — two of the most closely watched races throughout the country in this year’s cycle.

Gubernatorial

Incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker faces off against Democratic state Education Superintendent Tony Evers. Below is a breakdown of results throughout the state:

U.S. Senate

Note: This race has already been called in favor of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., faces off against state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield. Below is a breakdown of results throughout the state: