A 20-year-old Madison man and University of Wisconsin student was arrested Saturday morning after police found him smashing a wooden chair down on a parked car at 1:00 a.m. on the 400 block of W. Washington Ave.

After being confronted with a taser by the first officer to arrive on scene, Jerry B. Somaiah claimed that he believed he was in a parking lot near his Spring St. home, saying that the car was parked in the wrong spot, according to the Madison Police Department report.

Upon realizing he was not where he thought he was, Somaiah was apologetic, saying he had made a “very bad decision.” Somaiah was described as “drunken” by the report.

A damaged motorcycle was also found on the ground near the heavily damaged car, the report said. Several broken wooden chairs were strewn around the car.

Officers located the car owner, who was reportedly shaken when he saw what had happened. The owner of the motorcycle was also located. The owners estimated the property damage at around $5,000 and $1,000 respectively, according to the report.

Somaiah was charged for criminal damage to property and underage consumption of alcohol off of licensed premises.