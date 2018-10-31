The former commissioner of Major League Baseball Allan “Bud” Selig will bring it home as University of Wisconsin’s winter commencement speaker Dec. 16 at the Kohl Center.

In 1956, Selig earned a bachelor’s degree from UW in American institutions. He currently co-teaches “Baseball & Society Since WWII.”

“I love Madison and I love the university,” Selig said in a UW press release. “Those were four of the best years of my life. I could not be more thrilled and honored to accept this invitation.”

Selig founded the Milwaukee Brewers in 1970 after purchasing a bankrupt team from Seattle and bringing them back to his hometown of Milwaukee. He owned the Brewers until 1992 when he became the commissioner of the MLB.

During his tenure, Selig implemented structural changes in the game of baseball including the introduction of the wild card and interleague play, which allowed the National and American leagues to compete against each other during the regular season.

Selig has helped support the university by funding the Athletic Department’s student-athlete performance facility.

According to the UW press release, commencement speakers are selected and recommended by the senior class officers. Senior Class President Ronald Steinhoff told UW he can’t wait to hear more about how Selig used the Wisconsin Idea to forever change baseball, as each winter graduate hopes to do in their own fields.

“We are so excited to have Bud Selig speak at this year’s winter commencement,” Steinhoff said in the press release. “As the ninth commissioner of baseball, previous team owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, and fellow Badger, Mr. Selig’s legacy of ethical leadership continues to have an impact in Wisconsin and around the country.”