Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 200 Langdon Street Monday night.

Two suspects were found going through the house taking items. When the resident confronted them, the suspects showed a gun and then fled the scene, according to an MPD report.

A canine track was completed and cameras are being checked in the area of this robbery, the report said.

The suspects were described as darker skin males wearing dark hoodies and sweatpants, according to the report. The suspects were identified to be around 20-25 years old. One of them had a beard.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers if you have any information about these suspects.