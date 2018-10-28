According to an incident report from the City of Madison Police Department, a woman, 36, was punched several times while making a 911 call early Friday morning.

She called police after witnessing a middle aged man get into an unlocked car near State St. and West Johnson St. that she knew belonged to an Uber driver. When the Uber driver returned, the woman informed him of what she had just witnessed. The suspect was angered by this and attacked the woman as she called the police.

A bouncer from a local bar who had just gotten off of work saw the suspect punching the woman while on his way home, and intervened. He yelled for the woman to meet him at his truck and told the suspect to stop what he was doing.

The suspect fled the scene prior to MPD’s arrival. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not sustain serious injuries.