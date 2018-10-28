There is a person with a knife in the Computer Sciences building, according to a WiscAlert sent out to students Sunday afternoon.

The WiscAlert advised students to avoid the area. Police are currently on the scene.

In a second alert, University of Wisconsin Police Department determined the suspect has left the scene and is no longer a threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 28, 4:31 p.m.: This story has been updated to include information from a second WiscAlert.