A Madison man has died following a shooting on the Frances Street side of the State Street Campus Ramp early Sunday morning.

Students were sent a WiscAlert regarding the shots fired at 2:11 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Dane County medical examiner, the victim was 21 year-old Steven Villegas.

Villegas was transported from the scene of the incident to a local hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

According to an incident report, the Madison Police Department does not believe this is a random act of gun violence.

MPD also said they are still looking for more information regarding the incident, as well as information about a disturbance prior to the incident that occurred in Whiskey Jack’s Saloon. Anyone with information, videos or photos is encouraged to contact MPD at (608) 266-4275.