President Donald Trump campaigned for Republican candidates at the Central Wisconsin Airport Wednesday night and discussed issues like jobs and immigration to mobilize voters to the polls before midterms.

Trump rallied for U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir and Gov. Scott Walker in efforts to encourage Republican voters to head to the polls Nov. 6.

The rally took place in Mosinee, a city south of Wausau, where Trump won by 18 points in the 2016 presidential election. Walker won this area by 17 points in the last midterm elections, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Trump called for an end to political intimidation and attacks on opponent’s morals as methods of campaigning.

“We must accept the verdict of elections and remember that America’s greatest achievements have been those endeavors that we embark on together,” Trump said.

New Marquette Law School poll finds Walker, Evers neck-and-neck, Baldwin with big leadA new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday found Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers closely trailing incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Read…

While Trump had great support in north central Wisconsin in 2016, 49 percent now disapprove of Trump in Wausau, according to the Journal Sentinel.

According a Marquette Law School poll, Trump doesn’t fare well with many voting groups in Wisconsin like women, college-educated voters, moderates and independents. His visit could hinder support for Walker as one in five GOP voters in the state hold reservations about Trump.

Though Trump was Walker’s opponent in the 2016 presidential campaign, their partnership was strengthened by the Foxconn deal.

Now, he’s campaigning for Walker in the midterm elections.

“Scott fights every day for you,” Trump said. “Now we need you to fight for him, and all you have to do is go out and vote.”

Trump said both Walker and Vukmir are champions for the state who will work to cut taxes, improve schools, bring down healthcare costs and create jobs.

Wisconsin Senate debate focuses on sexual assault, gender pay gap concernsDuring Wisconsin U.S Senate debate Monday evening, incumbent Democratic candidate Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with Republican candidate Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, Read…

Vukmir told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that after she won the primary, Trump said he would come to Wisconsin to campaign for her.

“That’s why I’m here today,” Trump said. “To ask the people of Wisconsin to re-elect a truly great governor — Scott Walker — and to send an incredible lady and talent — Leah Vukmir — to the U.S. Senate.”

Trump shared Vukmir’s criticisms of healthcare, calling Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., a “radical leftist.” He said Republicans want to improve healthcare by creating more choices and cutting costs.

After Trump invited Vukmir to the stage, she said she wants to fix the “chaos” of healthcare and other issues like border control.

“I need to go to Washington to stand with [the President] so we fix healthcare reform once and for all,” Vukmir said.

‘Crimmigration’: How the intermingling criminal justice and immigration systems disproportionately affect Southeast AsiansApril 14 marked the first day of the 2018 Khmer New Year. 67-year-old Sophal Chuk was grocery-shopping at Viet Hoa Read…

Trump also said employment and confidence in the manufacturing industry are at an all-time high as a result of “eliminating job-killing regulations.”

Walker agreed and said Wisconsin is second in manufacturing jobs in the country.

“Under Republican leadership, America is booming, America is thriving, America is winning because we are finally putting America first,” Trump said.

To put America first, Trump discussed increasing border control. He said immigration enforcement is essential to national security and announced that the $1.6 billion border wall project will make progress in the next few weeks.

Trump commended early voters, and encouraged rally attendees to head to the polls to vote Republican and combat the “dwindling” blue wave.