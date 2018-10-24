This year’s Freakfest will showcase the most diverse lineup of musicians yet, including a stage entirely headlined by women, according to an organizer of the event.

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Freakfest will be targeted at a younger crowd this year as opposed to last year’s, which featured the 1960s American funk collective George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Tag Evers, a concert promoter for Frank Productions Concerts Live, said

Fall is upon us: Your guide to new seasonal events around MadisonAccompanying the recent drop in temperatures, fall is upon us. While beautiful in the summertime, Madison is just as charming Read…

The Capitol Square stage, the most prominent of the three stages, will be headlined by MisterWives. Other acts include Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Lex Allen, Gender Confetti and DJ Boyfrrriend. Evers said organizers chose to showcase the most diverse lineup on the most prominent stage.

“In the year of the woman, which many say we are since the Me Too movement of a year ago, this stage is all headlined by women,” Evers said.

The Gilman Street stage will feature “hip hop and DJ” artists aimed at a high school and college-aged demographic. These artists include Quinn XCII, DJay Mando and Yung Gravy, a Madisonian who recently exploded in popularity and is currently touring nationwide.

The Frances Street stage will feature local talent like Distant Cuzins, The Dirty Nil and Solid Freex.

MisterWives brought positivity, fun, energetic performance to Majestic TheatreWhen I walked into the crowded backstage dressing room of The Majestic Theatre, I was introduced to the band I’ve Read…

Madison Police Central District Captain Jason Freedman said an “extremely robust” police presence will be in attendance for Freakfest. Hundreds of police officers, as well as roughly 150 members of private security, will be stationed around State Street to ensure a safe night of festivities.

Freedman reminded concertgoers that all city ordinances will be in place and enforced Saturday. Glass is banned during the event and backpacks won’t be allowed in, he added.

The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said road closures will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m. when entrance to State Street will require a $10 ticket.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Lake Street, Johnson Street and Dayton Street will close at 5 p.m. at their intersections with State Street. Gorham Street, meanwhile, will stay open until 6 p.m. Streets will be reopened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

More information can be found at www.madfreakfest.com