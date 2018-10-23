Madison police arrested a man for substantial battery and bail jumping Monday morning on the 100 block of State Street.

Melvin Bogus, age 39, punched a 54-year-old homeless man in the head. The blow toppled the victim and rendered him unconscious, according to the MPD incident report.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he needed stitches to close a cut on his head, the report said.

The suspect said the victim was already injured during combat, but officers found surveillance video which did not support that claim.

According to the police report, downtown officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect by utilizing video from city surveillance cameras.