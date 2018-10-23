Current Lt. Gov. of Wisconsin Rebecca Kleefisch spoke to the University of Wisconsin College Republicans Tuesday night about the upcoming election and her desire to get rid of the Affordable Care Act in Wisconsin.

The ACA is something Kleefisch believes has harmed the state of Wisconsin. She detailed her experience with colon cancer, which she was diagnosed with shortly before she was elected to office for the first time, emphasizing that healthcare is an issue close to her heart.

Kleefisch wants to fight for those negatively impacted by the ACA due to preexisting conditions.

“It is the reason I believe I was allowed to have this disease, so that I could fight for people like me who may not have the opportunity to come to the government and wage a war on behalf of those who are marginalized and those who would otherwise be voiceless,” Kleefisch said.

Before the ACA was in place, there was a state law called the Health Insurance Risk Sharing Plan of Wisconsin, which guaranteed anyone in the state of Wisconsin to be covered under a comprehensive insurance plan despite having any preexisting conditions and without any rate increases, according to Kleefisch.

Kleefisch said she and Gov. Scott Walker, along with the State Senate, plan on reinstating the HIRSP state law in order to protect Wisconsin citizens with pre-existing conditions from being targeted by insurance companies.

“We are going to pass a state law as soon as the ACA goes away,” Kleefisch said. “There are a lot of our wonderful allies around the world who have these types of systems for medicine and healthcare.”

In Canada, for example, Kleefisch said she would have had to wait six months to receive a CT scan from the time she was diagnosed.

The concept of “Medicare for all” as a socialized medical system puts the government in a place to prioritize peoples’ medical needs when they should not have a say in that, Kleefisch said.

Kleefisch also encouraged students to stay informed before the upcoming elections.

“I hope you guys learn things about your fellow voters and find the things that they’re most interested in, and use your knowledge about what our party and our slate of candidates can offer them,” Kleefisch said.