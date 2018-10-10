The Madison Police Department responded to a stabbing at a bus stop late Tuesday evening.

According to an MPD report, the victim, a 25-year-old man, told police the suspect asked for money at the 603 State St. bus stop. When he didn’t give the suspect any, the suspect stabbed him multiple times.

An officer on scene applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wounds until the Fire and Rescue Department arrived. Injuries sustained by the victim were non life-threatening, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a long-haired white male, approximately six-feet tall and last seen wearing a brown jacket.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime and is still at large.