ASM student council puts Babcock ice cream legislation on ice

At the beginning of the semester, the Associated Students of Madison Student Council proposed action against the beef gelatin used in Babcock ice cream, claiming it was not inclusive to students who do not eat meat. This past Wednesday, the council postponed the legislation until the next meeting because they had been in contact with Babcock on possible solutions to the issue. Rep. Jared Lang, a sponsor of the legislation, said he and Chair Billy Welsh met with Babcock Dairy plant officials and feel comfortable about the progress they’ve made on the topic thus far.

Madison City Council votes to remove Confederate monument

After an ongoing battle over a Confederate monument in Forest Hill Cemetery, the Madison City Council ultimately decided to overturn the Landmark Commission’s decision to keep the monument in a vote of 16-2. The debate over Confederate monuments in the cemetery began back in August 2017, when Mayor Paul Soglin called for the removal of a plaque. The discussion for removal has gone back and forth, with the Landmark Commission citing the historical necessity to keep the monuments. However, the city council determined inclusion and racial equality trumped the historical argument made by the Landmark Commission.

Students stand up against sexual assault, Kavanaugh

In light of the sexual assault allegations regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the UW community held a walkout against sexual assault in solidarity with people around the country. The march started at Library Mall and ended at the state Capitol. Young Democratic Socialists of America, Socialist Alternative, International Socialist Organization, Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, Bell Magazine and the Women and Gender Studies club were all among the organizations that formed the coalition to host the march.

Counter protesters argued that the allegations were false and the FBI investigation found nothing more than what was already known. But, some marchers said another issue with Kavanaugh was his “childish” behavior during his testimony.

