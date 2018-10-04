According to a University of Wisconsin Health Services press release, UW will participate again in the Association of American Universities Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Assault Climate Survey to determine the climate of sexual assault and sexual misconduct among students.

The survey was last conducted in 2015, with UW among 32 institutions participating nationwide, the press release said. The results provided an understanding of how sexual assault and misconduct impacts students and campus experience, and suggested actions the university could take to add or expand programs and services offered.

Twelve recommendations were made to address the education gap in UW students’ sexual violence education since the 2015 survey, the press release said.

Additional programming for incoming students — including the U Got This! program, GetWise workshops and new programming for graduate and professional students — has since been implemented, along with increased bystander intervention training opportunities and more hired staff in the UHS Violence Prevention and Survivor Services units.

Eleven of the 12 recommendations have been met, and UW campus leaders have continued to work with students to help determine services of need, the press release said.

As explained in the press release, all undergraduate, graduate and professional school students will receive the survey via email on Feb. 11, 2019, and participation in the survey will be confidential and discretionary. Any experience shared by a student will not be considered a report to the university, and responses will never be shared in a way that compromises the identity of the individual.

According to the 2015 survey, more than one in four female undergraduate students reported experiencing non-consensual penetration or sexual touching, while only 26.1 percent of female students who experienced penetration by force reported the incident.

The study also found 76 percent of assaults on the UW campus involve alcohol and the perpetrators are overwhelmingly identified as a male friend or acquaintance.

As stated in the press release, UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank said UW is proud to participate in the survey again.

“I encourage students to participate in the survey and make sure we hear about their experiences,” Blank said.

The results of the spring 2019 survey will be communicated to the UW campus the following fall, from which further improvements are to be made, the press release said.