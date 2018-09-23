According to Madison Police Department’s significant calls blog, officers responded to The James apartment building at 8:31 a.m. to reports of a sexual assault.

The victim, a 19-year-old female knew the 25-year-old male suspect through Snapchat, the blog said. The victim’s friend, an 18-year-old female, said she was also sexually assaulted.

The suspect came to the residence after bar time where both women report that a series of events occurred in which the women were sexually assault, the blog said.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.