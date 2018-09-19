Police responded to a workplace shooting in Middleton Wednesday afternoon that left four people injured and the shooter dead.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the four victims have been brought to UW Hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition and two are in serious condition. At this time, the condition of the fourth person is unknown.

The shooter, who an unnamed WTS Paradigm employee said was their coworker, was killed at the scene, according to WMTV NVC 15.

The shooter entered 1850 Deming Way, which houses companies that include WTS Paradigm and Esker Inc., around 10:30 a.m. carrying a pistol, according to witnesses. Other witnesses, some outside the business and others inside, described hearing a barrage of gunshots.

According to WSJ, at least 40 police squad cars and ambulances from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene.

As of 1 p.m., all lockdowns have been lifted and the public is no longer in danger.