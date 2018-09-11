In a preliminary hearing Tuesday, it was determined that University of Wisconsin wide reciever Quintez Cephus will go to trial.

In late August, the junior was charged with second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and third degree sexual assault.

At the preliminary hearing Tuesday, Cephus’ defense attorneys Stephen Meyer and Kathleen Byrne motioned for one of the charges against him to be dropped because they claimed, according to surveillance footage from Cephus’ apartment building, the women were not as impaired as investigators said.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky rejected this motion and ordered that Cephus be bound over for trial for the charges.

Cephus announced Aug. 18 that he was taking a leave of absence from the UW football team. He was also suspended from the football team indefinitely, per UW athletic policy.

A date for the trial has not been set.

Correction: A previous version of the article said Cephus was going to trial. The article has since been corrected to reflect the fact he is instead bound over for trial.