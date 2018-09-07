A weapons violation occurred on the 100th block of State Street early Thursday morning.

After pulling a knife on 59-year-old unidentified man during a dispute and threatening to “stick” him with it, 63-year-old suspect Chauncey Mack was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed knife.

MPD arrests suspect at Paul’s Club for pulling knifeThe Madison Police Department arrested a man at Paul’s Club on State Street Thursday night for disorderly conduct while armed. Read…

The weapons offense was captured on surveillance and another video camera, helping MPD locate the suspect. When arrested, the suspect was found to also be carrying two other knives.