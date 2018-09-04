A 62-year-old male was stabbed at the corner of State Street and North Fairchild Street during a physical altercation early Tuesday morning.

According to a Madison Police Department report, the victim and a man were in a physical argument at the top of State Street. When the two individuals broke apart, the victim realized that he had been stabbed.

Man pulls gun on driver following road rage incidentAn armed male approached a man with a handgun on West Lakelawn Place after a road rage incident Thursday night. Read…

The suspect fled the scene, but police officers found the man in the nearby area with blood still on his clothes. The suspect, 58-year-old Ephrom Walker, was arrested for second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.