Madison Police responded to a shooting on Mifflin Street Friday night.

According to a police report, officers located a 22-year-old male who was shot in the leg in the 300 block of West Mifflin Street.

Madison Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

A black four-door car was reported to have fled the scene after the shooting, but officials have not identified a suspect yet.

Officers and detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence in this investigation.

Officials have has asked anyone with information on this shooting to contact MPD or Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.