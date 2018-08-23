The Madison Police Department is investigating a theft after a man was reported to have swiped a backpack containing five camera lenses valued at $3,000 from an amateur photographer early Thursday morning.

The photographer was capturing some night shots of the Isthmus on W. Mifflin St. and had set his backpack on the ground while he was loading his car when the thief snatched it and fled.

MPD is searching for the suspect, described as a white, 30-40 year old man standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and black track pants at the time of the incident.