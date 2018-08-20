The Madison Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious man in the 400 block of W. Gilman Street early Saturday morning.

According to the MPD incident report, the 42-year-old man, who was identified as someone attempting to start fights on State Street earlier that night, had a swollen eye and was taken to the hospital.

The man had no recollection of the events leading up to his unconsciousness, but a witness told MPD the victim “initiated a disturbance with a group of men.” There was fighting, including punches and kicks, following the disturbance.

“Those involved in the battery have not been identified, but officers are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to do so,” the incident report said.