The Madison Police Department are investigating an attempted strong arm robbery that occurred around 7:30 A.M. Sunday on North Lake Street, between University Avenue and’ West Johnson Street.

According to an MPD incident report, the suspect ran up to the victim, pushed her to the ground and then attempted to steal the bag she was carrying. They struggled over the bag for 15 seconds before the suspect fled south on N. Lake St. and then east towards N. Francis St.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male, around 40 years old, 5’8” tall, with a skinny build and short facial hair. He was last seen wearing a bright orange jacket and dark shorts.