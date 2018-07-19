A University of Wisconsin Police Department crime warning was sent out in response to a sexual assault that occurred Tuesday night.

According to the UPWD crime warning, the suspect ran up behind the victim and grabbed their buttocks while the victim was heading westbound on W. Dayton Street to Mills Street.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot black male with a skinny build and a buzzed haircut. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a white undershirt, black athletic shorts with a red stripe down the side and black athletic shoes.

The Madison Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at (608)255-2345.

