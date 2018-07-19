Madison Police Department officers responded to a strong armed robbery in an apartment on W. Gorham Street Wednesday night.

According to an MPD incident report, the victim described the suspect and said he had stole a large amount of his cash

Officers spotted the suspect, 19 year-old Deshawn Black, walking near State Street and N. Lake Street with a large amount of cash in his pocket and carrying a backpack containing a scale and several bags of marijuana.

Black was then arrested for battery and possession of THC with intent to deliver.