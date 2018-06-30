The University of Wisconsin Police Department is investigating two connected burglaries at University Hospital this week.

In a campus-wide email Friday, UWPD said one person is suspected of both burglaries. On Tuesday, the suspect reportedly burglarized the J5 unit, and on Thursday the suspect was caught rummaging through an employee’s purse. When the suspect was confronted, he fled.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot, 160 pound white male with short dark hair and light facial hair growth. He was last seen by surveillance cameras wearing a grey tank top and khaki cargo shorts.