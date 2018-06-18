Climbing the tree was the easy part. When it came to getting back down, one University of Wisconsin student was stumped.

That was the scene late Thursday afternoon, as Madison firefighters rescued a 20 year-old woman from a tree near the downtown area.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the woman climbed a tree on the 400 block of Henry Mall before realizing she did not know how to get back down.

Stranded eight or nine feet from the ground, the woman spent 20 minutes strategizing before she eventually called 9-1-1, shortly after 4 P.M.

Firefighters propped up an extension ladder beside the tree, which the woman climbed down without incident. The woman was unharmed.

According to the report, firefighters asked the woman if she was done climbing for the day.

“Maybe,” the woman said.